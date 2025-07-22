Firebirds re-sign goaltender Jack LaFontaine to one-year AHL contract

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been re-signed to a one-year, AHL contract through the 2025-26 season.

LaFontaine, 27, played in two games for the Firebirds last season, spending the majority of the season in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks, Coachella Valley's affiliate.

In 31 games with the Mavericks, LaFontaine went 21-8-1, while posting a 2.22 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. In the postseason, LaFontaine recorded four shutouts in 15 games, leading Kansas City to another appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

LaFontaine first joined the Firebirds in 2023.

Prior to joining the team, LaFontaine appeared in games for the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals. The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder skated in American Hockey League games with the Syracuse Crunch and Charlotte Checkers and earned two games with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

LaFontaine began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan before transferring to the University of Minnesota. Following his senior season at the University of Minnesota. During the 2020-21 season with the Golden Gophers, LaFontaine held a 22-7-0 record, 1.79 goals against average, and a .900 save percentage. LaFontaine earned the award for the NCAA’s Top Collegiate Goalie (Mike Richter Award), a finalist spot for the Hobey Baker Award (NCAA Top Collegiate Hockey Player) and was named an NCAA (West) First-Team All-American.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds kick off their 2025-26 season at home on Oct. 10. Click here for the full season schedule.