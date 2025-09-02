Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds launch $60K classroom grant program

Published 3:44 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today a $60,000 classroom grant program to support teachers across three local school districts.

Through the team's One Valley Foundation, the "Ultimate Firebirds Classroom Grant Program" will award $2,500 to two classrooms at each elementary, middle and high school in the Desert Sands, Coachella Valley and Palm Springs school districts.

Nominations are open to the public for any teacher in those districts until Sept. 15, with winners to be announced Sept. 30, according to organizers.   

"Teachers are some of the most important people in our community,'' One Valley Foundation President Grant Fuhr said in a statement. "They regularly go above and beyond to create engaging and supportive environments for our youth."

More information and nomination forms are available at https://onevalleyfoundation.org/classroom/.

