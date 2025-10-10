Coachella Valley Firebirds drop season opener 5-0 against San Diego Gulls

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost their season opener against the San Diego Gulls 5-0 Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

Birds get blown out in the season opener 5-0 at home against the San Diego Gulls. Youngest team in the AHL, so growing pains are expected. Not to mention, it's just one of 72 games in the regular season. Next game is Saturday, 10/18 at Acrisure Arena. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 11, 2025

The Firebirds will seek to avenge the loss next Saturday, Oct. 18 at home against the Colorado Eagles.

