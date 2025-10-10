Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds drop season opener 5-0 against San Diego Gulls

Published 9:43 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost their season opener against the San Diego Gulls 5-0 Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds will seek to avenge the loss next Saturday, Oct. 18 at home against the Colorado Eagles.

