Firebirds facing elimination tonight in Game 4 of Pacific Division Semis against Ontario Reign

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The season is on the line tonight for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Following a difficult defeat in Game 3 on Tuesday, the Firebirds are down 2-1 in this second round series against the top-seeded Ontario Reign.

WIN OR GO HOME

Coachella Valley must win Game 4 tonight to stave off elimination.

If the Firebirds can win, they will force a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday, May 9 in Ontario. If they lose, they will be eliminated in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season.

UNDERDOGS, AGAIN

Despite being on home ice for tonight's game, the Firebirds are underdogs again, at least according to odds-makers.

Morning coffee and look at the line for tonight's Game 4 of the Pacific Division Semis. @ontarioreign once again listed as road favorite (-140). Reign lead series 2-1. Must-win game for Firebirds to keep season alive. LIVE team coverage tonight at @AcrisureArena on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/vGqFZTgotq — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 7, 2026

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

The Firebirds find themselves in a familiar situation, having faced elimination in their first round best-of-3 games series against the Condors.

After losing Game 1 to Bakersfield, Coachella Valley rattled off two straight wins to advance to the second round here against the Reign.

ROAD TEAM SUCCESS

Another interesting note, in regards to this second round series against Ontario, the road team is 2-1. See the results below, with the road team listed first.

GAME 1 - Firebirds 3 , Reign 0

, Reign 0 GAME 2 - Firebirds 1, Reign 5

GAME 3 - Reign 2, Firebirds 1

RIVALRY RENEWED

These two teams are separated by 79 miles, a rivalry that has grown over the years and is only amplified here in the playoffs with so much at stake.

In fact, it's a territorial tussle that one Firebirds' employee has experienced from both sides, giving him a special connection to the two teams. See the full story below.

Game 4 of the Pacific Division Semifinals between the Firebirds and Reign starts tonight 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage throughout the game.