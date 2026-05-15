Firebirds face off against Eagles in Game 2 of Pacific Division Finals

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- After losing Game 1 to the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night, the Coachella Valley Firebirds are back on home ice, looking to even this best-of-5 game series with a win tonight.

Puck drop is at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Colorado comes into Game 2 with a 6-1 record in the 2026 Calder Cup playoffs, allowing just 7 goals over this stretch. Eagles goaltender Trent Miner has four shutouts this postseason.

Coachella Valley is 5-4 this postseason, which includes an impressive 4-0 record in elimination games.

Tonight’s Game 2 is not technically an elimination game, but it carries major significance for the Firebirds.

Already trailing 1-0 in the series, Coachella Valley risks heading to Colorado needing to win three straight on the road at Blue FCU Arena to keep their season alive.

Following Game 2 tonight, this best-of-5 matchup moves to Colorado, and KESQ News Channel 3 will be there!

Taking flight! ✈️



In addition to coverage for Game 2 tonight between the @Firebirds and @ColoradoEagles at @AcrisureArena, @KESQ will also have coverage in Colorado! @kendallkesq will be LIVE from Loveland for the remainder of the series, starting Sunday for Game 3! pic.twitter.com/7CtaB6jt3z — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 15, 2026

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn will be taking flight, traveling to Colorado to bring LIVE coverage of the Firebirds in the Pacific Division Finals, starting with Game 3 on Sunday, May 17.

Whether the Firebirds are at home, or on the road, you can count on News Channel 3 for continuing coverage during the Calder Cup playoffs.