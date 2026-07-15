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CV Firebirds hire Scott Ford as new assistant coach

KESQ / Firebirds
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Updated
today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:00 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired Scott Ford as their new assistant coach.

Ford spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to his stint in Columbus, Ford coached for nearly a decade with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and was behind the Admirals’ bench during their back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances against the Firebirds (2023 and 2024).

Ford replaces Stu Bickel, who departed the Firebirds earlier in the summer to become the head coach of the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

The Firebirds kick off the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, Oct. 2. Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage all season long.

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