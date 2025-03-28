Galleri Classic, 50-and-over golf legends event, gets underway at Mission Hills Country Club

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The opening round of the Galleri Classic on the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions circuit is underway at Mission Hills Country Club.

Several past major champions are among the players traveling to the desert Friday, including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, José María Olazábal, Yang Yong-eun, Justin Leonard, Fred Couples and Stewart Cink.

The third annual event will see 78 golfers in total competing for a share of the $2.2 million prize pool. Goosen, last year's champion, took home more than $300,000 for the victory.

The par-72 Dinah Shore Tournament Course was home to an LPGA major for more than half a century. The course was designed by Desmond Muirhead, who was also co-architect (along with Jack Nicklaus) of Muirfield Village in Ohio.

A portion of the tickets sales will go local cancer-related organizations. Additional ticket information and tee times can be found at thegallericlassic.com.