Skip to Content
High School Football
By
Updated
today at 10:33 pm
Published 5:09 pm

BLSS: Week 2 of high school football

High school football continues tonight with week 2 of the shortened five-week season, featuring five games tonight.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7pm local time
(We'll keep updating the article through the night with the latest scores and any other notes we get on each game)

HomeAwayQuarter
Palm Desert - 33Shadow Hills - 0FINAL
La Quinta - 16Rancho Mirage - 50FINAL
Xavier Prep - 13Palm Springs - 42FINAL
Desert Hot Springs - 6Adelanto - 30FINAL
Twentynine Palms - 27Coachella Valley - 394th
  • Cathedral City took on Indio on Thursday. The Lions took home their first W of the season, getting the victory over the Rajahs 29 to 6.

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES (WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY DURING THE 6PM SHOW)

For fans looking to stream the games, visit NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch the games LIVE on your device.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the night, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley.

High_School_Football / Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines / News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content