BLSS: Week 2 of high school football

High School Football

High school football continues tonight with week 2 of the shortened five-week season, featuring five games tonight.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7pm local time

(We'll keep updating the article through the night with the latest scores and any other notes we get on each game)

Home Away Quarter Palm Desert - 33 Shadow Hills - 0 FINAL La Quinta - 16 Rancho Mirage - 50 FINAL Xavier Prep - 13 Palm Springs - 42 FINAL Desert Hot Springs - 6 Adelanto - 30 FINAL Twentynine Palms - 27 Coachella Valley - 39 4th

Cathedral City took on Indio on Thursday. The Lions took home their first W of the season, getting the victory over the Rajahs 29 to 6.

For fans looking to stream the games, visit NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch the games LIVE on your device.

