Jeremiah Peffers of Shadow Hills wins Play of the Week

Jeremiah Peffers of Shadow Hills High School has won our Play of the Week for week 2 of high school football.

Peffers, a sophomore, won by 6 votes. More than 200 votes were tallied over the weekend. Peffers got the win with a great defensive play, wrapping up the running back as soon as the handoff is complete and forcing a fumble!

Congratulations to Jeremiah and all our nominees!

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores and more from games featuring our valley teams!

