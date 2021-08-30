Jeremiah Peffers of Shadow Hills wins Play of the Week

High School Football

Jeremiah Peffers of Shadow Hills High School has won our Play of the Week for week 2 of high school football.

Peffers, a sophomore, won by 6 votes. More than 200 votes were tallied over the weekend. Peffers got the win with a great defensive play, wrapping up the running back as soon as the handoff is complete and forcing a fumble!

Congratulations to Jeremiah and all our nominees!

