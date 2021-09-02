BLSS: Week 3 high school football highlights and scores
Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We had four games already on Thursday, but it's still a packed schedule of games. There are 6 games set to be played under the Friday night lights
WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES
|La Quinta - 41
(2-0)
|@
|Coachella Valley - 13
(2-1)
|F
|Central - 14
|@
|Palm Desert - 54
(2-1)
|F
|Great Oak - 7
|@
|Shadow Hills - 13
(3-0)
|F
|Aquinas - 37
|@
|Xavier Prep - 14
(0-2-1)
|F
|Yucca Valley - 21
(1-1)
|@
|Canyon Springs - 27
|F
|Victor Valley - 21
|@
|Twentynine Palms - 6
(0-1)
|F
|Desert Mirage (0-2)
|@
|Desert Christian (0-1)
|SAT 6PM
WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES
|Eisenhower - 27
(0-1)
|@
|Palm Springs - 31
(1-1)
|F
|Tahquitz - 0
(0-1)
|@
|Rancho Mirage - 18
(3-0)
|F
|Brawley - 48
(1-2)
|@
|Indio - 13
(0-3)
|F
|Perris - 8
(1-1)
|@
|Desert Hot Springs - 46
|F
