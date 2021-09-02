Skip to Content
High School Football
September 3, 2021 11:52 PM
BLSS: Week 3 high school football highlights and scores

Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We had four games already on Thursday, but it's still a packed schedule of games. There are 6 games set to be played under the Friday night lights

Watch the Best Local Sports tonight at 11 pm for full coverage of tonight's games.

WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES

La Quinta - 41
(2-0)		@Coachella Valley - 13
(2-1)		F
Central - 14@Palm Desert - 54
(2-1)		F
Great Oak - 7@Shadow Hills - 13
(3-0)		F
Aquinas - 37@Xavier Prep - 14
(0-2-1)		F
Yucca Valley - 21
(1-1)		@Canyon Springs - 27F
Victor Valley - 21@Twentynine Palms - 6
(0-1)		F
Desert Mirage (0-2)@Desert Christian (0-1)SAT 6PM
Note: Cathedral City is on a bye

WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES

Eisenhower - 27
(0-1)		@Palm Springs - 31
(1-1)		F
Tahquitz - 0
(0-1)		@Rancho Mirage - 18
(3-0)		F
Brawley - 48
(1-2)		@Indio - 13
(0-3)		F
Perris - 8
(1-1)		@Desert Hot Springs - 46F

We'll have all the week 3 coverage during the Best Local Sports Show Friday night at 11 pm.

Jesus Reyes

