BLSS: Week 3 high school football highlights and scores

High School Football

Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We had four games already on Thursday, but it's still a packed schedule of games. There are 6 games set to be played under the Friday night lights

WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES

La Quinta - 41

(2-0) @ Coachella Valley - 13

(2-1) F Central - 14 @ Palm Desert - 54

(2-1) F Great Oak - 7 @ Shadow Hills - 13

(3-0) F Aquinas - 37 @ Xavier Prep - 14

(0-2-1) F Yucca Valley - 21

(1-1) @ Canyon Springs - 27 F Victor Valley - 21 @ Twentynine Palms - 6

(0-1) F Desert Mirage (0-2) @ Desert Christian (0-1) SAT 6PM Note: Cathedral City is on a bye

WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES

Eisenhower - 27

(0-1) @ Palm Springs - 31

(1-1) F Tahquitz - 0

(0-1) @ Rancho Mirage - 18

(3-0) F Brawley - 48

(1-2) @ Indio - 13

(0-3) F Perris - 8

(1-1) @ Desert Hot Springs - 46 F

