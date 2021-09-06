Shadow Hills’ blocked punt TD wins Play of the Week

High School Football

Shadow Hills High School has won play of the week for the second week in a row!

The Knights won it this week with a blocked punt that Kaleb Marquez managed to recover and take it to the endzone for a touchdown.

It was a huge play in a close game. The Knights would go on to beat Great Oaks High School 13-7 to remain undefeated this season.

More than 250 people voted in this week's poll, 171 of those votes went to Shadow Hills.

Congratulations to the Shadow Hills special teams squad, our Play of the Week winners!