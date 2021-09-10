LIVE SCORES: Week 4 of the high school football season
Week 4 of the local high school football season is here! Despite some cancelations, we've got 8 games being played under the Friday night lights.
|Paloma Valley
|@
|Shadow Hills
|7 PM
|Murrieta Mesa
|@
|Palm Desert
|7 PM
|Palm Springs
|@
|Knight
|7 PM
|Cathedral City
|@
|Perris
|7 PM
|Linfield Christian
|@
|Xavier Prep
|7 PM
|La Quinta
|@
|Redlands
|7 PM
|Rubidoux
|@
|Twentynine Palms
|7:30 PM
|Whitter Christian
|@
|Desert Christian Academy
|7 PM
Norte Vista @ Rancho Mirage and Hamilton @ Yucca Valley were canceled.
