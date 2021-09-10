Skip to Content
High School Football
LIVE SCORES: Week 4 of the high school football season

Week 4 of the local high school football season is here! Despite some cancelations, we've got 8 games being played under the Friday night lights.

Paloma Valley @Shadow Hills 7 PM
Murrieta Mesa @Palm Desert 7 PM
Palm Springs @Knight7 PM
Cathedral City@Perris7 PM
Linfield Christian@Xavier Prep7 PM
La Quinta@Redlands7 PM
Rubidoux@Twentynine Palms7:30 PM
Whitter Christian@Desert Christian Academy7 PM

Norte Vista @ Rancho Mirage and Hamilton @ Yucca Valley were canceled.

