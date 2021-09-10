LIVE SCORES: Week 4 of the high school football season

High School Football

Week 4 of the local high school football season is here! Despite some cancelations, we've got 8 games being played under the Friday night lights.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from week 4!

Paloma Valley @ Shadow Hills 7 PM Murrieta Mesa @ Palm Desert 7 PM Palm Springs @ Knight 7 PM Cathedral City @ Perris 7 PM Linfield Christian @ Xavier Prep 7 PM La Quinta @ Redlands 7 PM Rubidoux @ Twentynine Palms 7:30 PM Whitter Christian @ Desert Christian Academy 7 PM

Norte Vista @ Rancho Mirage and Hamilton @ Yucca Valley were canceled.