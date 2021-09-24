BLSS: Week 6 high school football highlights and scores
We're all wrapped up with week 6 of the local high school football season. Check out scores and tune in at 11 p.m. for the full highlights.
|Indio - 21
|@
|Cathedral City - 28
|F
|La Quinta - 50
|@
|Bloomington - 8
|F
LQHS football is now 4-0. Blackhawk football defeats Bloomington High School 50-7! Ready for DEL! Let's go Blackhawks! pic.twitter.com/mjzUrfdVwn— The Blackhawks (@LQBlackhawks) September 25, 2021
|Banning - 6
|@
|Coachella Valley - 48
|F
|Desert Hot Springs - 0
|@
|Yucca Valley - 28
|F
|Desert Christian Academy - 49
|@
|Maranatha - 14
|F
BYE WEEK: Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills
Twentynine Palms was set to take on Desert Mirage tonight as well, but the game was canceled following positive tests.
A short game schedule this week has gotten shorter with 29 Palms being forced to cancel their game against Desert Mirage. The Wildcats have lost 2 games this year due to COVID. Unfortunate to say the least. @KESQ @CoachStanford29 @29coachUsh— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 23, 2021
