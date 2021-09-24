BLSS: Week 6 high school football highlights and scores

High School Football

We're all wrapped up with week 6 of the local high school football season. Check out scores and tune in at 11 p.m. for the full highlights.

Indio - 21 @ Cathedral City - 28 F La Quinta - 50 @ Bloomington - 8 F

LQHS football is now 4-0. Blackhawk football defeats Bloomington High School 50-7! Ready for DEL! Let's go Blackhawks! pic.twitter.com/mjzUrfdVwn — The Blackhawks (@LQBlackhawks) September 25, 2021

Banning - 6 @ Coachella Valley - 48 F Desert Hot Springs - 0 @ Yucca Valley - 28 F Desert Christian Academy - 49 @ Maranatha - 14 F

BYE WEEK: Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills

Twentynine Palms was set to take on Desert Mirage tonight as well, but the game was canceled following positive tests.