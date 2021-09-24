Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 11:03 PM
Published 10:29 PM

BLSS: Week 6 high school football highlights and scores

KESQ

We're all wrapped up with week 6 of the local high school football season. Check out scores and tune in at 11 p.m. for the full highlights.

Indio - 21@Cathedral City - 28F
La Quinta - 50@Bloomington - 8F
Banning - 6@Coachella Valley - 48F
Desert Hot Springs - 0@Yucca Valley - 28F
Desert Christian Academy - 49@Maranatha - 14F

BYE WEEK: Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills

Twentynine Palms was set to take on Desert Mirage tonight as well, but the game was canceled following positive tests.

Blake Arthur

