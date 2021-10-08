Skip to Content
High School Football
By , ,
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 7:01 PM

BLSS: Week 8 High school football scores & highlights

KESQ

It's a wrap for Week 8 of high school football. Check out highlights and scores from this week's action.

La Quinta - 0@Palm Desert - 37F
Xavier Prep - 20@Shadow Hills - 7F
Rancho Mirage - 21@Palm Springs - 19F
Twentynine Palms - 15@Coachella Valley - 14F
Cathedral City - 52@Banning - 8F
Indio - 16@Yucca Valley - 15F
Desert Mirage - 7@Desert Hot Springs - 46F

Vote for the Play of the Week, below are our three nominees below.
The winner will be announced Monday at 6 PM.

Jesus Reyes

Bailey Arredondo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

