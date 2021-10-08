BLSS: Week 8 High school football scores & highlights

High School Football

It's a wrap for Week 8 of high school football. Check out highlights and scores from this week's action.

La Quinta - 0 @ Palm Desert - 37 F Xavier Prep - 20 @ Shadow Hills - 7 F Rancho Mirage - 21 @ Palm Springs - 19 F Twentynine Palms - 15 @ Coachella Valley - 14 F Cathedral City - 52 @ Banning - 8 F Indio - 16 @ Yucca Valley - 15 F Desert Mirage - 7 @ Desert Hot Springs - 46 F

Vote for the Play of the Week, below are our three nominees below.

The winner will be announced Monday at 6 PM.