BLSS: Week 8 High school football scores & highlights
It's a wrap for Week 8 of high school football. Check out highlights and scores from this week's action.
|La Quinta - 0
|@
|Palm Desert - 37
|F
|Xavier Prep - 20
|@
|Shadow Hills - 7
|F
|Rancho Mirage - 21
|@
|Palm Springs - 19
|F
|Twentynine Palms - 15
|@
|Coachella Valley - 14
|F
|Cathedral City - 52
|@
|Banning - 8
|F
|Indio - 16
|@
|Yucca Valley - 15
|F
|Desert Mirage - 7
|@
|Desert Hot Springs - 46
|F
