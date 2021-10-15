BLSS: High School Football Week 9 highlights & scores

We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry

Palm Desert - 31 @ Xavier Prep - 9 F

Palm Desert wins 5th straight Cook Street Rivalry over rival Xavier Prep, 31-9 the final score.



Updated DEL standings after three weeks show a 4-way tie at 2-1.



Palm Desert 2-1

Xavier Prep 2-1

Palm Springs 2-1

Shadow Hills 2-1



Rancho Mirage 1-2

La Quinta 0-3 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 16, 2021

Palm Springs - 17 @ La Quinta - 14 F Shadow Hills - 30 @ Rancho Mirage - 7 F Coachella Valley - 28 @ Cathedral City - 21 F Desert Hot Springs - 22 @ Twentynine Palms - 27 F Yucca Valley - 67 @ Desert Mirage - 0 F

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur every Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from tonight's games.