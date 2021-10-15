Skip to Content
High School Football
Updated
October 15, 2021 11:59 PM
Published 3:39 PM

BLSS: High School Football Week 9 highlights & scores

We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry

Palm Desert - 31@Xavier Prep - 9F
Palm Springs - 17@La Quinta - 14F
Shadow Hills - 30@Rancho Mirage - 7F
Coachella Valley - 28@Cathedral City - 21F
Desert Hot Springs - 22@Twentynine Palms - 27F
Yucca Valley - 67@Desert Mirage - 0F

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur every Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from tonight's games.

Jesus Reyes

Bailey Arredondo

Blake Arthur

