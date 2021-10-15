BLSS: High School Football Week 9 highlights & scores
We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry
|Palm Desert - 31
|Xavier Prep - 9
Palm Desert wins 5th straight Cook Street Rivalry over rival Xavier Prep, 31-9 the final score.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 16, 2021
Updated DEL standings after three weeks show a 4-way tie at 2-1.
Palm Desert 2-1
Xavier Prep 2-1
Palm Springs 2-1
Shadow Hills 2-1
Rancho Mirage 1-2
La Quinta 0-3
|Palm Springs - 17
|La Quinta - 14
|Shadow Hills - 30
|Rancho Mirage - 7
|Coachella Valley - 28
|Cathedral City - 21
|Desert Hot Springs - 22
|Twentynine Palms - 27
|Yucca Valley - 67
|Desert Mirage - 0
PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
