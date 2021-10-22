Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 11:32 PM
BLSS: Week 10 high school football scores and highlights

We're in the penultimate week of the local high school football season, week 10 is among us. We've got 6 games being played under the Friday night lights. Check out the schedule below and follow along with us for score updates through the night.

Shadow Hills - 7@Palm Springs - 0F
Rancho Mirage - 13@Palm Desert - 36F
Xavier Prep - 28@La Quinta - 27F
Desert Hot Springs - 14@Indio - 47F
Cathedral City - 31@Yucca Valley - 14F
Banning - 16@Twentynine Palms - 54F
Desert Mirage - 0@Coachella Valley - 76F

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
(Voting ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, the winner will be announced Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast)

Tune in to the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for final scores and highlights from tonight's games. We'll also announce our Play of the Week nominees.

High School Football

