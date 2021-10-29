BLSS: League champions crowns in the final week of the high school football season

After two months of high school football, we have made it to the final week of the regular season! We've got some big games including a major local rivalry that will determine the fate of a league title.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and results from this week's action

GAME OF THE WEEK: 62nd Bell Game

Coachella Valley - 41 @ Indio - 6 F (Coachella Valley wins the DVL with this win)

The Bell Game dates back to 1960 and although Indio holds the most wins in the matchup, Coachella Valley has dominated it in the past couple of years. As it stands, after tonight, Indio has 30 wins and CV has 29,

There have also been three ties in the history of this rivalry, but the last tie was in 1977.

Xavier Prep - 24 @ Palm Springs - 19 F Palm Desert - 17 @ Shadow Hills - 14 2OT

With tonight's win, Xavier Prep will get a share of the DEL title with Palm Desert. This is Xavier Prep's DEL title in the school's history.

History for the Saints! Congrats to @XCPHS_Football and head coach @JamesDockery31 for earning the program's first-ever league title after their win at Palm Springs.



XP shares the 'ship with rival PD. Both finish DEL at 4-1. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 30, 2021

Cathedral City - 43 @ Desert Hot Springs - 23 F Banning - 34 @ Desert Mirage - 0 F La Quinta - 20 @ Rancho Mirage - 21 F

Bell Game: