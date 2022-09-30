Week 7 high school football: LQ takes down PD in instant classic; CV outlasts YV in DVL title tilt

Week 7 of the high school football season is one to remember.

La Quinta knocked off their biggest rival Palm Desert to retain the Flag for the first time since 2016, winning in the final minute on their home field.

Also, in a highly anticipated DVL game between Yucca Valley and Coachella Valley, the Arabs outlasted the Trojans to take full control of the league, likely en route to another title.

The Flag Game

Palm Desert - 34 @ La Quinta - 41 F

Ramon Road Rivalry

Palm Springs - 43 @ Rancho Mirage - 7 F

Yucca Valley - 39 @ Coachella Valley - 40 F Desert Mirage - 0 @ Cathedral City - 33 F Desert Hot Springs - 12 @ Banning - 14 F Indio - 23 @ Twentynine Palms - 0 F



THURSDAY 9/29

Shadow Hills 35 at Xavier Prep 0

Most surprising result of the season so far and it's not even close. Shadow Hills goes on road in DEL opener and dominates Xavier Prep 35-0. Defense was dominant, pitching the shutout. Great win for @AthleticsSHHS and a tough way to start league for Xavier. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 30, 2022

The Flag Game between Palm Desert and La Quinta is our featured game. The Aztecs and Blackhawks renew their rivalry and longstanding dislike for one another. PD has won 6 of the last 10 matchups, including 5 straight.

The Ramon Road Rivalry is relatively new and much more civil in comparison to PD-LQ. Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage share the same street and also share a mutual respect for each other's program.

As for the DVL, the Yucca Valley-Coachella Valley matchup is one many have been waiting to watch. The Trojans and Arabs, going toe-to-toe in Thermal, likely to decide the league title as the clear top two teams this season.

