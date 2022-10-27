Skip to Content
High School Football
By
today at 8:33 PM
Published 8:25 PM

High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season

It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line.

The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

  • Indio at Coachella Valley
    (Bell Game rivalry "and" DVL title game)
  • Palm Desert at Palm Springs
    (DEL title game) 
  • Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage 
  • La Quinta at Shadow Hills
  • Yucca Valley at 29 Palms
  • DHS at Cathedral City
  • Desert Mirage at Banning

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage and our final BLSS next Friday, Nov. 4th.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: High School Football
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content