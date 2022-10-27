High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season

It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line.

The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Indio at Coachella Valley

(Bell Game rivalry "and" DVL title game)

🔔 Game 2K22! @IndioHS_Sports vs. @CvHigh



Check out some of the memorabilia between Indio and Coachella Valley 🏈. Such a rich history, certainly a rivalry.



Indio leads all time 30-29, 3 ties.



Sold out show tomorrow! BA's live in Thermal with the Bell! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/xW3RrG57e7 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 28, 2022

Palm Desert at Palm Springs

(DEL title game)



(DEL title game) Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage



La Quinta at Shadow Hills



Yucca Valley at 29 Palms



DHS at Cathedral City



Desert Mirage at Banning

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 30th.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage and our final BLSS next Friday, Nov. 4th.