Yucca Valley – 29 Palms game canceled after verbal altercation at YVHS leads to brief lockdown

The "Bell Game" between Yucca Valley High School and Twentynine Palms High School has been canceled, officials confirmed.

This comes after YVHS was placed on a temporary lockdown after reports of an altercation on Friday.

Details on the altercation were limited, however, authorities said the altercation was only verbal, it was not physical and there were no reports of injuries or weapons on campus.

The lockdown was eventually lifted and the school resumed normal activities.

The "Bell Game" was canceled, and there was no word on when the game may be played again.

We'll have the latest updates on the final week of the regular season of high school football tonight during the Best Local Sports Show at 11 p.m.

Check Out Our Coverage of Week 11 of Local High School Football