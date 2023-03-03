David Palmer set to be the next Shadows Hills head football coach

David Palmer is expected to be named the new head coach of the Shadow Hills High School football team.

The school announced the move on Friday. The Desert Sands Unified School District board still needs to approve the hire and is expected to do so during its March 7 meeting.

Palmer has been a member of the Shadow Hills football coaching staff for the past five years. He's served as the school's head freshmen coach, head junior varsity coach, and, most recently, as the varsity defensive coordinator.

He is a graduate of West Shores High School and attended College of The Desert. He is also a small business owner in the community.

Palmer thanked the Shadow Hills High School administration for selecting him noting that he is “he is honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead these young men.”

School officials said Palmer looks forward to building a program that develops outstanding players while also developing outstanding citizens. He added that he is confident that the relationships he has already established with the players will continue to build trust and integrity.

He takes over for Alex Esquibel, who stepped down as coach in February after three years. Esquibel finished with a 13-13 record during his tenure with the Knights.

Palmer will the third head coach in the program's history.