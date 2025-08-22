BLSS: Shadow Hills wins Mayor’s Cup, Week 1 high school football highlights
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The local high school season continues to get underway Friday night.
We'll have highlights on the Best Local Sports Show at 11:15 p.m. on News Channel 3.
Friday Games:
|Indio
6
|@
|Shadow Hills
66
|F
|Segerstrom
32
|@
|Palm Springs
38
|F/OT2
|Xavier Prep
39
|@
|Lindfield Christian
14
|F
|Coachella Valley
33
|@
|Vista
21
|F
|Brawley
12
|@
|Palm Desert
23
|F
|Desert Chapel
38
|@
|Desert Mirage
70
|F
|Desert Christian
36
|@
|Twentynine Palms
12
|F
Thursday Games:
|Christian (El Cajon)
42
|@
|Rancho Mirage
14
|F
|Desert Hot Springs
32
|@
|Rubidoux
14
|F
|Arrowhead Christian
7
|@
|Yucca Valley
48
|F