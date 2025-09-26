Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS Week 6 high school football scores and highlights

today at 12:30 AM
Published 6:54 PM

Friday, 9/26

Desert Mirage (3-3)
14		@29 Palms (3-2)
38		F
La Quinta (4-1)
29		@Central
35		F/OT
San Gorgonio
28		@Cathedral City (2-4)
34		F
Valley View
21		@Coachella Valley (1-4)
18		F
DHS (2-4)
7		@Yucca Valley (3-3)
28		F
Indio (1-5)
0		@West Valley
47		F
Duarte
34		@Desert Chapel (0-4)
13		F

Jesus Reyes

