BLSS Week 6 high school football scores and highlights
Friday, 9/26
|Desert Mirage (3-3)
14
|@
|29 Palms (3-2)
38
|F
|La Quinta (4-1)
29
|@
|Central
35
|F/OT
|San Gorgonio
28
|@
|Cathedral City (2-4)
34
|F
|Valley View
21
|@
|Coachella Valley (1-4)
18
|F
|DHS (2-4)
7
|@
|Yucca Valley (3-3)
28
|F
|Indio (1-5)
0
|@
|West Valley
47
|F
|Duarte
34
|@
|Desert Chapel (0-4)
13
|F
