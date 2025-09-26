BLSS Week 6 high school football scores and highlights

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday throughout the season on News Channel 3 at 11:15 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for complete coverage of local high school football.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.