RAMSey: Rams sign superstar CB Jalen Ramsey to record extension

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension announced today includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks.

Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

