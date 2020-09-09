RAMSey: Rams sign superstar CB Jalen Ramsey to record extension

LA Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

To God be ALL the GLORY! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zIseWeshKe — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 9, 2020

The extension announced today includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Locking down our lockdown.



We’ve agreed with @jalenramsey on a 5-year extension. pic.twitter.com/aGBN7r2VAq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 9, 2020

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks.

Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.