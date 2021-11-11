Odell Beckham Jr signs with the Los Angeles Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported early Thursday afternoon that "OBJ" was finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

The Rams officially announced the signing about an hour later.

The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Beckham, 29, became a free agent on Tuesday following an acrimonious split with the Cleveland Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowler has battled injuries over the past few seasons, leading to a dip in productivity. In two-and-a-half years with Cleveland, he had just two 100-yard games out of 29.

So far this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games.

The former 2014 first-round pick has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons.

Despite his struggles the past couple of seasons, he remains one of the league’s most popular players. He is well known for having one of the most iconic catches in recent NFL history.

Beckham joins a high-powered offense alongside QB Matthew Stafford with a strong WR depth chart featuring Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson.

The Rams continue to show that they are going all-in on a Super Bowl run.

Just 10 days ago, the team traded for former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, adding to an already impressive defensive anchored by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

LA Rams got even more star power 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YKY7zoKZx7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

At least one LA/Cleveland resident showed his excitement over the news.

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The Rams are currently 7-2, coming off a major loss at home to the Tennessee Titans. They're looking to keep up in a tough NFC with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and defending champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers potentially standing in the way.

