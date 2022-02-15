Watch live: LA Rams Championship Rally & Parade

The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating their Super Bowl win!

You Can Watch Live in the Player Below:

Fans are invited to join in on the Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade and Rally. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and will take place near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Rams players & coaches will parade down Figueroa St towards the Coliseum.

Immediately following the parade will be a rally at Exposition Park outside the Coliseum.

Both the Championship Parade and the Rally are free, open to the public events and space will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Both the Parade and Rally are standing room only and no ticket is required to attend either.

Event Timeline

Street Closures Begin – 6am

Rally Space in Expo Park Opens – 8am

Parade Begins – 11am

Parade Ends – 12pm

Rally Begins – 12pm

Rally Concludes – 12:30pm

Parking Information

On-site parking is extremely limited, but is available in the Grand Ave Structure, located at 3453 S. Grand Ave, and the Flower St. Structure, located at 3709 Flower St., for a cost of $35 (credit card only). Both lots open at 6am and will be filled on a first come first served basis. If you plan to enter the Flower Structure you must do so by 8am due to street closures. Parking at the California Science Center WILL NOT be available.

Entry Requirements

No tickets are required to attend the Parade or the Rally. Space for both events will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Seating is not available within the Rally or along the parade route.

While no COVID-19 requirements are in place for the parade, to access the Rally you must either be fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect to access the Rally event space.

