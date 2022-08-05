Skip to Content
LA Rams
2022-23 Los Angeles Rams season schedule

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to run it back! Here's the 2022-23 season schedule for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Preseason

WKDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sat, Aug 13@Los Angeles7:00 PM
2Fri, Aug 19vsHouston7:00 PMNFL NET
3Sat, Aug 27@Cincinnati3:00 PMNFL NET

Regular Season

WKDateOpponentGame StartsChannel
1Thu, Sep 8vsBuffalo5:20 PMNBC
2Sun, Sep 18vsAtlanta1:05 PMFOX
3Sun, Sep 25@Arizona1:25 PMFOX
4Mon, Oct 3@San Francisco5:15 PM
5Sun, Oct 9vsDallas1:25 PMFOX
6Sun, Oct 16vsCarolina1:05 PMFOX
7BYE WEEK
8Sun, Oct 30vsSan Francisco1:25 PMFOX
9Sun, Nov 6@Tampa Bay1:25 PMCBS
10Sun, Nov 13vsArizona1:25 PMFOX
11Sun, Nov 20@New Orleans10:00 AMFOX
12Sun, Nov 27@Kansas City1:25 PMFOX
13Sun, Dec 4vsSeattle1:05 PMFOX
14Thu, Dec 8vsLas Vegas5:15 PMPRIME VIDEO
15Mon, Dec 19@Green Bay5:15 PM
16Sun, Dec 25vsDenver1:30 PMCBS
17Sun, Jan 1@Los Angeles5:20 PMNBC
18Sun, Jan 8@SeattleTBD

