2022-23 Los Angeles Rams season schedule

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to run it back! Here's the 2022-23 season schedule for the defending Super Bowl champs.
Preseason
Regular Season
|WK
|Date
|Opponent
|Game Starts
|Channel
|1
|Thu, Sep 8
|vsBuffalo
|5:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sun, Sep 18
|vsAtlanta
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sun, Sep 25
|@Arizona
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Mon, Oct 3
|@San Francisco
|5:15 PM
|5
|Sun, Oct 9
|vsDallas
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|6
|Sun, Oct 16
|vsCarolina
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|7
|BYE WEEK
|8
|Sun, Oct 30
|vsSan Francisco
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|9
|Sun, Nov 6
|@Tampa Bay
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|10
|Sun, Nov 13
|vsArizona
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|11
|Sun, Nov 20
|@New Orleans
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|12
|Sun, Nov 27
|@Kansas City
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|13
|Sun, Dec 4
|vsSeattle
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|14
|Thu, Dec 8
|vsLas Vegas
|5:15 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|15
|Mon, Dec 19
|@Green Bay
|5:15 PM
|16
|Sun, Dec 25
|vsDenver
|1:30 PM
|CBS
|17
|Sun, Jan 1
|@Los Angeles
|5:20 PM
|NBC
|18
|Sun, Jan 8
|@Seattle
|TBD
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.