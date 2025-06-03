KESQ stations to broadcast LA Rams preseason games, ‘Rams 360’ program

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Gulf California Broadcast Company is proud to announce that its stations, KESQ News Channel 3 and KDFX, FOX 11 – Palm Springs, will partner with the Los Angeles Rams to be the Coachella Valley’s official LA Rams station.

KESQ will be broadcasting three pre-season games, including:

Saturday, August 9 @ 4 pm PT vs. Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, August 16 @ 4 pm PT vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday, August 23 @ 10 am PT at Cleveland Browns

As a FOX affiliate, KDFX will be home for most of the Los Angeles Rams' regular season games.

As part of the Rams' partnership, FOX 11 will also be airing “Rams 360”, a half-hour weekly show featuring analysis and interviews with players and coaches. This program will air on Saturdays at 10:30 pm following the 10 pm newscast.

As always,s the Gulf California Broadcast Company will continue to provide the best local coverage of the L.A. Rams.

Watch for special reports on all newscasts prior to and following each week’s games.