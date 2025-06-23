Los Angeles Rams to open eight training camp sessions to fans

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Rams will make eight of their upcoming training-camp sessions at Loyola Marymount University open to fans who register for free online, the team announced today.

The first fan-available session will take place Thursday, July 24, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. and practice starting at 4:40 p.m.

Fans can register for the free tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The fan-accessible workouts will run through Aug. 3.

Rams season-ticket holders will have early access to a limited number of tickets beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.

All the open practices will feature photo opportunities with Rams cheerleaders and the team mascot, Rampage, plus giveaways and family-friendly activities.

The complete schedule -- with times gates open and times practices begin -- is:

-- Thursday, July 24: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.;

-- Friday, July 25: 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m.;

-- Saturday, July 26: 11:15 a.m., 12:55 p.m.;

-- Monday, July 28: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.;

-- Tuesday, July 29: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.;

-- Thursday, July 31: 11:45 a.m., 12:55 p.m.;

-- Saturday, Aug. 2: 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.; and

-- Sunday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

It will be the second straight season the Rams conduct their training camp at Loyola Marymount University. During the season, they practice at the team facility in Woodland Hills.

They open their three-game preseason schedule on Aug. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, followed by a game at SoFi against the Chargers on Aug. 16 before ending the preseason Aug. 23 on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Check Out: KESQ stations to broadcast LA Rams preseason games, ‘Rams 360’ program

The Rams open their regular season at home on Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.