Local high school sports suspended through Spring Break

The coronavirus continues to cause cancellations in the sports world. Here locally, prep sports have been paused for all three school districts.

The three local school districts announced they have suspended all events, athletic activities, and field trips, as well as limiting public access to school grounds through the end of Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns.

Spring Break starts on April 6.

At DSUSD, athletic practices and student performances and assemblies can continue; however, at this time outside attendees would not be allowed to attend.

Additionally, DSUSD announced for parents who choose to keep their children at home, they will not be considered truant or chronically absent under the current circumstances.

The schools have still not been advised to cancel classes. As of March 12th, there are 6 cases in the Coachella Valley, however, none have any known connection to the schools.

This will be the case for the Palm Springs, Desert Sands, and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts.

Full letter to parents from PSUSD:

"Hello PSUSD families. This is Superintendent Sandy Lyon. I wanted to check in and remind all of you that the health and safety of our students and staff is and always will be our top priority. To that end, we want to keep you informed of all changes in our operations or procedures based on the coronavirus situation. As of this call, there are six confirmed cases here in the Coachella Valley and none have a known connection to any of our schools. We are working closely with the county department of health, and they will inform us if there needs to be any school closures based on potential exposure risks. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to suspend all school field trips, athletic activities, school and District activities outside of the school day or open to the public and all staff travel through at least the end of spring break. Our neighboring Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts are making the same changes. The intent of this action is to minimize the risk of exposure from large crowds outside of our school campuses as advised by the Governor last night. We remain prepared to provide educational continuity for individual sites or district wide should we need to close one or more school sites. We are also prepared to provide meal service to our students at off-site locations should we have to close one or more schools. Please continue to look at the home page of our website at psusd.us or download our mobile app for any information updates. And please remind your entire family about the importance of frequent and proper hand washing, the most effective way to help prevent the virus spread. We are all in this together. Please contact your school principal if you have any questions or need assistance. Thank you for your continued understanding and support."