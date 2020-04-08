Hockey hall of famer Grant Fuhr shares thoughts on NHL resuming, AHL coming to Palm Springs
Grant Fuhr is a 5-time Stanley Cup champion, widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders of all time.
Fuhr lives locally in the desert and is an avid golfer.
He shared some thoughts on Wednesday with Sports Director Blake Arthur on the current situation with the NHL season being paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2019-2020 season has been suspended since March 12 and normally would be starting the Stanley Cup playoffs this week. However, no return date has been set because of this pandemic.
Fuhr also expressed excitement for the future AHL team in Palm Springs which is scheduled to debut in 2021 as the minor league affiliate to NHL Seattle.
