Hockey hall of famer Grant Fuhr shares thoughts on NHL resuming, AHL coming to Palm Springs

Local Sports Events

Grant Fuhr is a 5-time Stanley Cup champion, widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders of all time.

Fuhr lives locally in the desert and is an avid golfer.

He shared some thoughts on Wednesday with Sports Director Blake Arthur on the current situation with the NHL season being paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-2020 season has been suspended since March 12 and normally would be starting the Stanley Cup playoffs this week. However, no return date has been set because of this pandemic.

Caught up today with one of my favorite people and my go-to dude for all things hockey (and more). Always gracious with his time is the 5-time Stanley Cup champion, scratch golfer and kindest person you'll ever meet. It's @grantfuhr - tonight on @KESQ. Nothing gets by him! pic.twitter.com/wGInnjsyoz — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 8, 2020

Fuhr also expressed excitement for the future AHL team in Palm Springs which is scheduled to debut in 2021 as the minor league affiliate to NHL Seattle.