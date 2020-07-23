Dodgers defeat Giants in season opener behind Hernandez’s career game

Local Sports Events

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their season by scoring seven times in their last two at-bats to whip the San Francisco Giants, 8-1.

Kike Hernandez was 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and five RBIs to lead the Dodgers' 11-hit attack.

Mookie Betts scored the tie breaking run in the seventh and was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in his first game for the Dodgers since inking a 12-year, $365 million contract.

"Today, we are one." pic.twitter.com/fqH8NkJm8A — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 24, 2020

The other game on Thursday's Opening Day featured the reigning World Series champion Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole led the Yankees to a rain-shortened, 4-1 win over the defending-champion Washington Nationals in the major league season opener.

Stanton launched a two-run homer in the first inning to support Cole, who allowed just one hit over five innings of his Yankees debut.

Max Scherzer fanned 11 but was reached for four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings before the game was called by rain.

The Angels and Padres have their respective Opening Day on Friday, along with the rest of the league.