Student-Athlete of the Week – Sebastian Camarena

Local Sports Events

Sebastian Camarena is known for his role on the Coachella Valley football team, playing on varsity since his freshman year… But this year, while rehabbing an injury, he picked up golf.

"It was hard at first, but once I got good at it, I was like, I'm going to keep doing it and doing it, and I've been playing ever since," he said.

Camarena says golf is a game he'll play for years to come. He's even hit the links with his football coach, Brett Davis.

"He's a pretty good golfer… I'll give you that, and he's pretty new to the sport," Davis said.

"I almost beat my coach, but not yet," Camarena said.

The two have built a strong relationship from working closely together on the football field since Camarena was a freshman practicing with varsity.

"I had to really mature quick because I was taking on a big role. All those older kids made me think differently, cause they had capabilities that I didn't have yet until they taught me, that I should be humble, respectful, learn from my coaches more instead of just messing around all the time," Camarena said.

"He definitely has a lot of adult qualities. You can already tell he's going to be a great husband, father, you know, great member of society, you already can see that," Davis said.

In the future he hopes to pursue a career in the Air Force or Border Patrol. But right now, he's focused on the upcoming football season.

"He's always going to be the first guy out there and the last one to leave. He's going to push everybody hard, and he's going to go just as hard as he pushes the other guys, he's going to go that hard too," Davis said.

Coach Davis says Sebastian is one of the toughest and smartest kids he's ever coached, crediting his consistency and work ethic.

"'He gets favored.' Well, guys like that get favored a lot in life, you know, that's the way it goes, and the way he carries himself, so I hope he's an example of that to everyone," he said.