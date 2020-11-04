Student-Athlete of the Week – Mitchell Ryan

Local Sports Events

Mitchell Ryan's love for sports started at home.

"I really can't imagine living life without playing these sports my whole life and it's just been such a part of everything we've done as a family," said Mitchell Ryan, a senior at PDHS.

Ryan plays football, basketball and tennis at Palm Desert High School. He values the team aspect of sports. He's played varsity tennis all four years and is the number one in doubles.

"I see him with his partner. He's always encouraging his partner, he's always discussing with his partner the strategy. The communication in doubles is huge, and he just takes that role and plays it well," said Pius Mozia, PDHS boys' varsity tennis coach.

"A lot of people get to come together and do something greater than themselves and you know, it's a great way to have a family and just get to know a ton of great people throughout your life," said Ryan.

As if playing three sports wasn't enough, Ryan has volunteered as a ball kid at the Indian Wells Masters since he was 8-years-old. He also works weekends as a soccer referee.

"He wants to do everything the right way. He wants to learn. He wants to improve. And that's one of the attributes that I like about him," said Mozia.

Coach Mozia says he's seen Ryan's growth on the tennis court since the two first started working together in Ryan's freshman year.

"I use him as an example. He plays football, he plays basketball and he plays tennis, and he's never been late. He's never late to tennis practice."

"It's something I really appreciate and I try to strive to be there and be reliable and be somebody that everyone can count on," said Ryan

Mozia says Ryan is always staying after practice, putting in the extra effort to improve his skills.

"He's a true leader and deserves that others look up to him," said Mozia.

"I'm not too outspoken on the field or off the field, but I really just want to put my head down and work and show everyone that in the classroom and on the field that, you know, I want to be the best person I can be, and you know, I want to do great things for Palm Desert High School and down the line in life and I'm just trying to make sure I make everybody proud," said Ryan.

NOMINATE A STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

SENIOR: Must be a standout senior athlete

STUDENT: Must have a 3.0 GPA or higher

PERSON: Must be a leader in the community, person of high chracter

Send nominations to Blake.Arthur@KESQ.com or Taylor.Begley@KESQ.com

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.