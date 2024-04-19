College of the Desert men’s golf preps for Conference Championship

The College of the Desert men's golf team has had quite the season with two first-place wins and two second-place finishes under first-year head coach Tanner Bown.

As the roadrunners will compete in the Conference Championship on Monday, April 22nd, at the Temecula Creek Golf Club, coach Bown's squad is prepared for what comes their way.

"It's been pretty consistent, you know, playing in all the tournaments and playing as much as we can during the week," coach Bown said. "We'll play in our tournaments, and we'll come back and look at the stats and see what we can improve on basically each and every week."

With an individual win for freshman Jacob Stacey, Stacey's mindset on Monday is to stay calm and collected.

"I keep my composure, mainly through rounds, and literally think of nothing," Stacey said. "I find my happy place like in Happy Gilmore. I like to just stay calm. I got to remind myself, hey, you know, stay positive and be out there and have fun."

Making it to the State Championship last year, the players have one goal in mind.

"It feels really good," sophomore Ryln Hadley Jr. said. "It feels good to play good for coach, time and time again. Hopefully, we can make it a little further for him."

With the chance to make it to Regionals, Bown is taking it one day at a time.

"You can't get ahead of yourself on here," coach Bown said. "I mean, it's one shot at a time, so playing one tournament at a time only makes sense. The idea not to get ahead of ourselves is very important, and, you know, we get to practice what we preach here. I think it's a good thing to just look at Monday and try and focus on that."

If you want to check out the team's website, click here.