BNP Paribas postponing 2021 Indian Wells tournament because of pandemic

Local Sports Events

The BNP Paribas Open, considered the most important tennis tournament in the western United States, is postponing the tournament's planned two-week run slated for March due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced today.

" The BNP Paribas Open will not be held March 8-21, 2021 as originally scheduled. The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event...'' Tweet from @BNPPARIBASOPEN

The BNP Paribas Open will not be held March 8-21, 2021 as originally scheduled. The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event (1/2). pic.twitter.com/zj7FOpUKnt — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) December 29, 2020

A second tweet read, "Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalized. This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison."

While the 2020 edition was one of the first major sporting events to be canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 tournament was in doubt for some time.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated executive editor and senior writer Jon Wertheim reported a cancellation is coming.

KESQ reached out to BNP Paribas Open tournament officials and the City of Indian Wells for further information at the time. Confirmation of the March 2021 postponement is now official.

More information can be found here.