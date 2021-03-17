Week 1 of high school football kicks off Friday, features four games

Local Sports Events

High school football is back on the field this Friday for the first time since November of 2019.

Week 1 of a shortened five-week season kicks off Friday, March 19 with four local games, featuring eight teams.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7:00 p.m.

Palm Springs at Palm Desert

Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep

La Quinta at Shadow Hills

Coachella Valley at Cathedral City

For fans looking to stream the games, visit NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch the games LIVE from your device.

Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show on KESQ with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley for highlights and scores from every game, as well as post-game interviews and more.