Week 3 of high school football features full slate of games

Week 3 of the high school football season starts Thursday night as the calendar turns to April.

Two games are tap for tonight with La Quinta hosting Palm Springs in the Mike Gates game. Also, Coachella Valley takes their 2-0 record on the road against Banning.

On Friday, the maximum five games will be played, highlighted by the Cook Street Rivalry between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep. The Aztecs have yet to lose a league game since 2016, looking to extend that winning streak to 21 games this Friday night.

Another game of note is Yucca Valley at Cathedral City. The Trojans take the field after not being able to last week due to COVID-19. YV will play their first game of the year against the 1-1 Lions.

Also making their season debut is Desert Mirage. The Rams are on the road at Indio.

