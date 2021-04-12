CIF-SS approves playoffs for some spring sports
It's another step in the right direction and a return to normalcy.
The CIF Southern Section announced Monday, April 12 that playoffs will happen for certain spring sports.
🚨CIF SOUTHERN SECTION UPDATE: 4-12-2021 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tLAZJ5iSx1— CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) April 12, 2021
This directly impacts many of our local student-athletes in a positive way, giving them an opportunity to play as many games as possible.
