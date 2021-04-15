Focused on senior students, DSUSD allowing more fans at final football games of shortened season

Local Sports Events

The high school football season finishes this week, ending on Saturday with a showdown between Xavier Prep and Shadow Hills.

This game and the annual Flag Game between La Quinta and Palm Desert on Friday will have more fans in the stands.

According to DSUSD, "690 senior students and parents of the Shadow Hills High School football team and 285 senior students and parents on the Xavier Prep side will be allowed at the varsity football game this Saturday."

Additionally, "880 senior students and parents of the football team on the Palm Desert side and 660 senior students and parents on the La Quinta side will be allowed at the Flag Game tomorrow night."

This should add to the excitement of the game and give everyone something to cheer about.