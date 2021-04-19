High school hoops: Shadow Hills sends statement, Palm Desert rolls rival in DEL debut

Local Sports Events

High school basketball has been back for a bit but league play started on Monday with a pair of Desert Empire games.

Reigning league champion and CIF-SS Division 3A champion Shadow Hills sent a statement to the league with a win over La Quinta. Shadow welcomed LQ head coach and local legend Caleb Gervin to the league with a loss in his coaching debut. The Knights were led by junior standout Cord Stansberry who scored 33 points in the 78-55 win. Gervin's Blackhawks showed glimpses of potential, led by dynamic duo of Malachi Murrell and Kymani Nix.

Shadow Knights shut down the La Quinta Blackhawks in their season opener 78 - 55. #knightsdoitright pic.twitter.com/nnMyW7HEmg — Connie Campbell (@RqtGirl) April 20, 2021

Elsewhere, Palm Desert rolled rival Xavier Prep in a pair of coaching debuts. Justin Sobczyk coached his first DEL game for Palm Desert, his alma mater. It just so happened he did it against his former team, Xavier Prep, who are now led by Thaddis Bosley.

🔴🏀 POST GAME RESULTS 🏀🟡

Final

Palm Desert 78

Xavier 47



Record: (9-1)



Hayden Matthews (2022) 24 Pts 6 Reb 5 Stl

Joseph Rojas (2021) 15 Pts 4 Reb 4 Ast

Nick Digiacomo (2023) 13 Pts 4 Ast 3 Stl



Up Next: Xavier Prep



📆 - Wednesday April 21st



🕔 - 6:00pm



🏫 - @ Xavier pic.twitter.com/NzfP2yBFkQ — Aztec_Hoops (@HoopsAztec) April 20, 2021

The DEL season continues Wednesday with a rematch of both matchups. As for Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage (PSUSD programs), they start their league season on April 26 after a late start.

Stay with Blake Arthur and KESQ sports throughout the season for coverage of high school basketball.