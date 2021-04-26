Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
today at 11:14 PM
Published 11:02 PM

Monday Madness: High school basketball highlights and scores; CV softball coach wins 400th game

Spring sports extravaganza continues.

Local Sports Headlines

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content