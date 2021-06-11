Power baseball returns with Opening Day at Palm Springs Stadium

Local Sports Events

The Palm Springs Power are back!

After missing last season due to the pandemic, the Power are back in Palm Springs for a new season, which started on Friday at Palm Springs Stadium.

The Power roster is made up of college players from all over the country. However, this season, there is a lot more homegrown talent.

The Power's main purpose is to help college baseball players continue to grow. The summer season gives these players an opportunity to play, while also allowing them to gain more experience when they return to college or move on to play professional baseball.

You can watch the games LIVE this year through their streaming service as well as catch coverage on KESQ News Channel 3.