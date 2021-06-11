Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Published 5:50 PM

Power baseball returns with Opening Day at Palm Springs Stadium

The Palm Springs Power are back!

After missing last season due to the pandemic, the Power are back in Palm Springs for a new season, which started on Friday at Palm Springs Stadium.

The Power roster is made up of college players from all over the country. However, this season, there is a lot more homegrown talent.

The Power's main purpose is to help college baseball players continue to grow. The summer season gives these players an opportunity to play, while also allowing them to gain more experience when they return to college or move on to play professional baseball.

You can watch the games LIVE this year through their streaming service as well as catch coverage on KESQ News Channel 3.

Local News / Local Sports Headlines / News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content