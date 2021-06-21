Jah Strange comes up short of making Olympic team in men’s triple jump

Local Sports Events

Former valley track and field standout Jah Strange gave it his best shot but has come up short of making the USA track and field roster for the men's triple jump.

Looks like @JahStrange will come up short making @TeamUSA, finishing 11th out of 12 in final stage of @usatf qualifying in men's triple jump. Heck of an accomplishment just to be there. Congrats to the former @XCPAthletics star! @strangetanya1 @marquiseStrange @D_Loading_10 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 22, 2021

After preliminary rounds over the weekend, Strange made it to the final round of qualifying on Monday at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. Strange was one of 12 jumpers competing for three spots to make the Olympic roster.

Ultimately, he finished 11th out of 12. His best jump in the final round of qualifying was 15.36 meters. The three athletes that made the Olympic roster all jumped over 17.00 meters.

Click HERE for complete results of the men's triple jump.

Strange just finished his college career at Kansas State after graduating from Xavier Prep in 2016.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on his career.