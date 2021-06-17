Former Xavier Prep standout Jah Strange competing in US Olympic Trials

News

Local star Jah Strange is no stranger to success in athletics.

Strange was a former KESQ student-athlete of the week, earning honors as a track and field star at Xavier Prep. He graduated in 2016.

As a prep athlete, Strange dominated in the desert but also in the state. He was a two-time California state meet qualifier in the triple jump, earning three CIF-SS individual championships.

After stints at Sacramento State and Purdue, Strange is currently a senior at Kansas State, jumping for the Wildcats.

Courtesy of KStateSports.com

Now he's hoping he can jump for team USA as an Olympic athlete.

Strange is set to compete in the triple jump, part of the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials held at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.

The US Olympic Trials start on Friday, June 18.

Good luck, Jah!