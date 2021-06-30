College of the Desert approves athletics for 2021-2022 sports season

Local Sports Events

College of the Desert will participate in athletics after all.

Despite previous uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, COD will allow athletics to be played for the 2021-2022 season.

The Board of Trustees approved this on Thursday, June 24.

🚨BREAKING🚨College of the Desert’s Board of Trustees has approved the return of football, basketball, soccer & indoor volleyball. Tennis, golf, beach volleyball & XC were already previously approved. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @COD_Athletics https://t.co/u2XXloHi8J — Taylor Begley (@TaylorKESQ) June 30, 2021

COD public information officer Marion Champion confirmed this report to KESQ on Wednesday, "I can confirm our Board of Trustees approved the return of soccer, football, basketball, indoor volleyball. Tennis, golf, beach volleyball and cross country were previously approved to return.“

KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley reached out to coaches at COD. All of them said they were unable to comment on the matter at this time.

Athletic Director Gary Plunkett was also unable to comment since he is out of the office this week.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.