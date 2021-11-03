AHL team president Steve Fraser sits down with Sports Director Blake Arthur ahead of brand launch

In case you haven't heard already, a new American Hockey League team is coming to our desert, expected to make their debut next Fall for the 2022-2023 season.

Before our local team takes the ice as the 32nd AHL franchise, they need a name, logo, colors and more, which will all be announced on Friday, November 5 at Classic Club in Palm Desert. After months of speculation, the team will finally have an identity.

Things are about to heat up in Coachella Valley...



🔥11.05.21 - 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/CLApCDJzDO — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) October 25, 2021

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the opportunity to sit down with team president Steve Fraser on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's major announcement.

Looking forward to my interview today with Steve Fraser - president of our future, soon-to-be-named @TheAHL team. You can catch that tonight on @KESQ. I’ll be LIVE at @CoachellaArena! Any questions want me to ask Steve?? Fire away! Yes, the fire pun was on purpose. 🏒🔥 https://t.co/DBw6dOyuIg — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 3, 2021

Fraser will oversee the operations of the AHL team, an affiliate to the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken.

This future AHL franchise will play in a brand-new, state-of-the-art, privately funded $290 million dollar arena located off I-10 between Cook and Washington next to Classic Club. The arena is expected to have a maximum capacity of 10,000 people and will be used for much more than just hockey games.

Watch the full interview tonight at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.