ESPN: Corey Seager signs with the Texas Rangers

All-star shortstop Corey Seager is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN's Jeff Passon reports that Seager is signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Seager, 27, is one of the top offensive shortstops in the league. He was one of the major players in the Dodgers 2020 World Series win, taking home the MVP award for the National League Championship Series and World Series.

This season was a different story for Seager, as he struggled through his first 36 games before fracturing his right hand and missing 11 weeks. He did turn his season around when he returned from injury, posting a 1.019 OPS with 28 extra-base hits over his last 56 games.

Seager was drafted in the first round (18th overall) out of high school by the Dodgers in 2012 and debuted in 2015 From 2016 to 2021, he batted .295/.364/.501 with 100 home runs in 609 games.

It's been a rough start to the off-season for the Dodgers so far. Earlier today, star pitcher Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets.

The future of Clayton Kershaw remains in question as well. Rumors have been swirling that the Rangers would also make a play for the future Hall ofFamer, however, nothing is set in stone yet.

LA also has a decision to make about the future of veterans Kenley Jansen, Corey Knebel, and Chris Taylor.