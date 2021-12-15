Palm Desert dominant in perfect performance, rout rival La Quinta 84-0
The Palm Desert wrestling program proved why they're one of the top teams in the state with their impressive win on Wednesday night over rival La Quinta.
84-0. Domination from start to finish for @PalmWrestling over rival LQ. @baileyarredondo was out there tonight to capture all the action. Be sure to check out the highlights tonight on @KESQ! @MantanonaBeau @LisaMantanona pic.twitter.com/G6rxU5LRNp— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 16, 2021
The Aztecs' perfect score was the result of all pins and a few forfeits in the DEL showdown.
Huge wrestling matchup tonight - @LQLQWrestTeams vs. @PalmWrestling 🤼 can guarantee some takedowns and excitement tonight in sports @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/M0PGXLc5Gd— Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) December 16, 2021
News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo was there to capture all the action.
Stay with the KESQ sports team for continued coverage of local high school athletics.
Comments