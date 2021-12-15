Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
December 15, 2021 11:15 PM
Published 11:13 PM

Palm Desert dominant in perfect performance, rout rival La Quinta 84-0

The Palm Desert wrestling program proved why they're one of the top teams in the state with their impressive win on Wednesday night over rival La Quinta.

The Aztecs' perfect score was the result of all pins and a few forfeits in the DEL showdown.

News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo was there to capture all the action.

Stay with the KESQ sports team for continued coverage of local high school athletics.

Local Sports Events

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content