Vanderbilt breaks away, dominates final day to earn Prestige tournament title

Anchor Down!

Whatever Vanderbilt had for breakfast Wednesday morning sure was special.

After two days of windy conditions at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST for the 22nd Prestige, it was anyone's tournament coming into Wednesday's final round.

That's when the No. 18 ranked Commodores made their move, shooting 14-under par on Wednesday to win the Prestige by 10 shots.

Out of the 24 collegiate programs in the field, Vandy was one of two teams to shoot under-par in the final round, separating themselves from the pack en route to the tournament title.

This is Vanderbilt's first Prestige win in program history.

FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD

As for the individual crown, Texas Tech's star Ludvig Aberg won by 2 shots, finishing at -3 for the tournament (210 overall).

Aberg, the 3rd ranked amateur in the world, was just one of two players to shoot below par for the tournament.

FINAL INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

